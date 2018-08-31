Ultrain Joins Microsoft Accelerator and Invited to Yabuli, " Davos of China" as Panel Speaker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2018 / Ultrain has been selected as a participant in the Microsoft Accelerator Project and invited to participate in the latest annual forum in Yabuli as panel speaker, which is considered to be the "Davos of China".

Ultrain is a project that is dedicated to the development of Blockchain technology and the establishment of its ecosystem. Meanwhile, good developments continue to happen. Examples include the successful completion of cornerstone financing, official establishment of the Nanjing office, and establishment of a strategic collaboration with Electronic Soul Lab.

Today, we are excited to announce two more great developments. After going through a rigorous selection process, Ultrain successfully entered the Microsoft Accelerator Project yesterday! In addition, Ultrain was invited to attend the Yabuli, China Entrepreneur Forum Summer Summit. As a panel guest, Ultrain . together with other pioneers, will examine the Blockchain.

Microsoft Accelerator Event

Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai was formally established in January 2017. This entity enjoys significant interaction with Xuhui District and the Shanghai Municipal Government. It is connected with the large group represented by the Inesa Group, which accelerates the overall growth of promising companies while promoting s the market. The eco-sharing innovation and entrepreneurship platform is dedicated to providing a full range of high-quality services for China's growing innovation. It brings together industry leaders, investment institutions, and government support, and globally integrates Microsoft's internal business, market, R&D, and other resources. Together, they form a comprehensive strategic partnership that jointly promotes marketing, sales and customer support for startups.

Every year, Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai conducts two elections with 15-20 Chinese companies selected each time. The elected startups are first stationed in international office space for 4-6 months where they receive support from industry leaders and experts. Each team also receives a variety of resources such as Microsoft Azure cloud services (worth millions of yuan). These resources are available for the lifetime of each company.

Since the initial recruitment notice was issued in May 2018, Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai received more than 1,000 business plans. After careful screening and interviews with hundreds of potential start-ups, 32 companies were invited to conduct roadshow interviews on May 15, 2018. After a process of screening, discussion, and analysis, Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai announced the list of selected start-ups on August 23, 2018.

The selected companies include artificial intelligence, new retail, industrial manufacturing robots, Fintech, Blockchain, and network security firms. Market customers selected corporate applications and solutions in the retail, finance, cultural media, education, manufacturing, logistics, food, and automotive sectors. These technologies and industries are not only hot spots for future development but also the focus of Microsoft's future layout.

All the startups selected for Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai met the following five recruitment criteria:

1. Significant market size products or services; sufficient market prospects.

2. Scalable business model, products, or services.

3. Sustainable barrier enterprises; technological innovation, meaning more sustainable advantages and barriers than the simple model innovation.

4. Strong founder team; the team is experienced and professional so as to win market validation.

5. Superior Technology; The Microsoft Accelerator Project is particularly focused on disruptive technological innovations.

This event is a gathering of talent and experts. The core entrepreneurial teams of these start-ups have graduated from well-known universities, such as Tsinghua , Harvard and Columbia Universities. The group includes 16 Ph.D. graduates and 4 professors. In addition, many founding members have served as senior managers and core business leaders at well-known institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Huawei, Meituan, Baidu, Yahoo, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, and Ethereum. The founders have excellent résumés and impressive backgrounds. They are among the World Outstanding Youth of the World Economic Forum, Forbes China's "30 under 30" or "Thousand Talents Experts".

Ultrain stands out among the formidable e competition, which indicates the trust of both the organizers and the community. It also is an excellent indicator of Ultrain's bright future prospects. Ultrain will certainly live up to expectations, further accelerate the project's development, business model, and ecosystem establishment, and promote the healthy development of the Blockchain market and industry!

YABULI Forum

Yabuli Forum is China's most influential platform for entrepreneurs' ideological exchanges. It subscribes to the values of positive energy, creativity, and constructiveness. It strives to uphold the spirit of freedom, equality, independence, and objectivity, and will "promote for more emerging companies and entrepreneurs." It consistently aims to grow and promote entrepreneurs to become an important building force for the society and country.

The 2018 Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum Summit was held in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province from August 24th to 26th. The opening was held on the morning of August 25th. The theme was "Eco-China and the post-development area - the responsibility of social entrepreneurs". That afternoon , , the Blockchain forum was held.

Since its establishment 18 years ago, the Yabuli Forum has always emphasized the social responsibility of entrepreneurs. In recent years, emerging technologies such as the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence, and Blockchain have ignited revolutions around the world. The Yabuli Forum has been paying attention to the development of these new technologies. Last year, it released a report titled, "2017 Yabuli Forum: What is the Blockchain?"

New technology spurs economic and ideological innovation. Whether it is the Internet, artificial intelligence or Blockchain, innovation invariably is accompanied by controversy and praise. Therefore, entrepreneurs' approach to social responsibility is particularly important. In the context of China's business opportunities and difficulties, many companies, including Ultrain discussed their responsibilities at this event.

Liu Chuanzhi once emphasized the responsibility of entrepreneurs in the field of science and technology at the Yabuli Forum. He said that one of the entrepreneurial responsibilities should be "actively investing in technological innovation and business model innovation, through big data, artificial intelligence, new materials and new energy. New technologies such as life and health have brought about fundamental changes in society."

Leaders from different industries have mentioned their views on entrepreneurial responsibility at the Yabuli Forum. In the eyes of many, innovation and risk-taking form the essence of effective entrepreneurship.

Li Dongsheng - Vice Chairman of the National Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman, and CEO of TCL Corporation said "As an entrepreneur, you must take your responsibility. The ability and willingness to take responsibility make a successful entrepreneur." In this spirit, Dongsheng chose to stay invested in spite of an economic down cycle and bear market for the manufacturing industry.

Wang Shi - Founder of Vanke Group, Co-Chairman of Yuanda Technology Group China said, "In an uncertain situation, entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship are more necessary. The most important thing for entrepreneurs is to be adventurous and not to emigrate because of concerns about uncertainty." In addition, "Entrepreneurs should not emigrate after accumulating wealth. Assets can be allocated overseas, children's education can be done in other countries, but if entrepreneurs emigrate, the role of entrepreneurs will disappear."

Chen Dongsheng - Founder Chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance Group, said, "The Yabuli Forum has been held for 16 years. These entrepreneurs, they are the precious treasures of the country. They are the backbone of this society. They might bear the difficulties and suffer during bad times. They should face difficulties and challenges every day."

As a start-up company dedicated to the development of the next-generation of Blockchain public chain and the realization of a programmable business community, Ultrain is working with the Yabuli Forum and was invited to participate in this event, not only on its own behalf, but also for the entire industry. With industry leaders discussing Blockchain projects and how to apply Blockchain technology to different industries, our economy has brought a new future to all aspects of modern society.

[Blockchain Forum] An Examination of "Blockchain"

Time: August 25th, 15:30-17:00 pm

Venue: Nanchang Hall B, 1st Floor, Shangri-La Hotel, Nanchang

The main theme: Outsiders only look at market prospects, while insiders focus on the future. Knowledge and insightful examination of the Blockchain comes from the insider. The Blockchain brings the imagination of financial institutions to the reconstruction and subversion of the infrastructure, and the future remains bright.

Host: Wu Ying Chairman of Zhongze Jiameng Investment Co., Ltd

Guests Speaker:

Wang Wei, Founding President of China M&A Association

Zhou Shuoji , Founding Partner of FBG Capital

Emma Liao, Co-founder of Ultrain

Dawn Song, Professor of Department of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley

