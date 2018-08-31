Ultrain Joins Microsoft Accelerator and Invited to Yabuli, " Davos of China" as Panel Speaker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2018 / Ultrain has been selected as a participant in the Microsoft Accelerator Project and invited to participate in the latest annual forum in Yabuli as
Ultrain is a project that
Today, we are excited to announce two more great developments. After going through a rigorous selection process, Ultrain successfully
Microsoft Accelerator Event
Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai was formally established in January 2017. This entity enjoys
Every year, Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai conducts two elections with 15-20 Chinese companies
Since the initial recruitment notice was issued in May 2018, Microsoft Accelerator
The selected
All the startups selected for Microsoft Accelerator Shanghai met the following five recruitment criteria:
1. Significant market size products or services; sufficient market prospects.
2. Scalable business model, products, or services.
3. Sustainable barrier enterprises; technological innovation, meaning more sustainable advantages and barriers than the simple model innovation.
4. Strong founder team; the team is experienced and professional so as to win market validation.
5. Superior Technology; The Microsoft Accelerator Project is particularly focused on disruptive technological innovations.
This event is a gathering of talent and experts. The core entrepreneurial teams of these start-ups have graduated from well-known universities, such as
YABULI Forum
Yabuli Forum is China's most influential platform for entrepreneurs' ideological exchanges. It subscribes to the values of positive energy, creativity, and constructiveness. It strives to uphold the spirit of freedom, equality, independence, and objectivity, and will "promote for more emerging companies and entrepreneurs." It consistently aims to grow and promote entrepreneurs to become an important building force for the society and country.
The 2018 Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum Summit was held in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province from August 24th to 26th. The opening was held on the morning of August 25th. The theme was "Eco-China and the post-development area - the responsibility of social entrepreneurs". That
Since its establishment 18 years ago, the Yabuli Forum has always emphasized the social responsibility of entrepreneurs. In recent years, emerging technologies such as the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence, and Blockchain have
New technology spurs economic and ideological innovation. Whether it is the Internet, artificial intelligence or Blockchain, innovation invariably is accompanied by controversy and praise. Therefore, entrepreneurs' approach to social responsibility is particularly important. In the context of China's business opportunities and difficulties, many companies, including
Liu Chuanzhi once emphasized the responsibility of entrepreneurs in the field of science and technology at the Yabuli Forum. He said that one of the entrepreneurial responsibilities should be "actively investing in technological innovation and business model innovation, through big data, artificial intelligence, new materials and new energy. New technologies such as life and health have brought about fundamental changes in society."
Leaders from different industries have mentioned their views on entrepreneurial responsibility at the Yabuli Forum. In the eyes of many, innovation and risk-taking
Li Dongsheng - Vice Chairman of the National Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman, and CEO of TCL Corporation said "As an entrepreneur, you must take your responsibility. The ability and willingness to take responsibility make a successful entrepreneur." In this spirit, Dongsheng chose to stay invested in spite of an economic down cycle
Wang Shi - Founder of Vanke Group, Co-Chairman of Yuanda Technology Group China said, "In an uncertain situation, entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship are more necessary. The most important thing for entrepreneurs is to be adventurous and not to emigrate because of concerns about uncertainty." In addition, "Entrepreneurs should not emigrate after accumulating wealth. Assets can be allocated overseas, children's education can be done in other countries, but if entrepreneurs emigrate, the role of entrepreneurs will disappear."
Chen Dongsheng - Founder Chairman and CEO of Taikang Insurance Group, said, "The Yabuli Forum has been held for 16 years. These entrepreneurs, they are the precious treasures of the country. They are the backbone of this society. They might bear the difficulties and suffer during bad times. They should face difficulties and challenges every day."
As a start-up company dedicated to the development of the next-generation of Blockchain public chain and the realization of a programmable business community,
[Blockchain Forum] An Examination of "Blockchain"
Time: August 25th, 15:30-17:00 pm
Venue: Nanchang Hall B, 1st Floor, Shangri-La Hotel, Nanchang
The main theme: Outsiders only look
Host: Wu Ying Chairman of Zhongze Jiameng Investment Co., Ltd
Guests Speaker:
Wang Wei, Founding President of China M&A Association
Zhou
Emma Liao, Co-founder of
Dawn Song, Professor of Department of Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley
Media Contact: BlockTopian@Ultrain.io
SOURCE: Ultrain