Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 30-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.71p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---