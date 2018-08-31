

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.16 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $29.12 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.22 billion



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $24.16 Mln. vs. $29.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 to $4.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX