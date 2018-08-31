Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Results of EGM

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 20/12/2018

(The "Company")

31 AUGUST 2018

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 31 August 2018 at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, the special resolution set out in the EGM Notice sent to shareholders on 10 August 2018 was duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 14,576,002 0 196,554 4,886,404

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.



Special Resolution :

"THAT:

(A) conditional on the approval of the Written Resolution, the New Articles produced to the Extraordinary General Meeting and, for the purposes of identification, initialled by the Chairman be and are hereby adopted in their entirety with effect from conclusion of the Extraordinary General Meeting, as the new articles of incorporation of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion, in their entirety, of, the Existing Articles; and

(B) conditional on the approval of the Written Resolution and the Company obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, the Company be and is hereby authorised to implement the Proposals described in the Circular and apply for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to listing on the Premium Official List Segment."

The passing of this special resolution enables the Company to proceed towards its transfer from the standard listing segment of the Official List to the premium listing segment of the Official List as detailed in the announcement and circular to shareholders dated 10 August 2018. It is anticipated that this transfer will take effect at 8.00am on 10 September 2018.



Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

