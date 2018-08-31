

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices slipped on Friday as an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute raised concerns about the outlook for oil demand.



The downside, however, remained limited ahead of looming Iranian oil sanctions and falling Venezuelan output.



Benchmark Brent crude oil was down 54 cents or 0.69 percent at $77.48 a barrel while U.S. light crude was down 53 cents or 0.75 percent at $69.72 a barrel.



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday that the U.S. intends to move ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week.



Trump also threatened to pull out from the World Trade Organization and called European trade policies 'almost as bad as China,' raising fresh worries over trade friction.



The cautious mood resulted in a big sell-off in emerging market currencies such as Argentina's peso, Brazilian real and the Turkish lira, which could have further ramifications across the globe.



