

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth eased less than initially estimated in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the June quarter, just above the 0.8 percent rise in the flash estimate.



However, the growth rate was eased from 1.5 percent in the first quarter.



On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 4.4 percent in the June quarter from 4.9 percent in the March quarter.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth accelerated to 5.3 percent from 4.0 percent. The earlier estimate for the second quarter was 5.1 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure grew 3.9 percent on year and gross fixed capital formation advanced by 12.5 percent. Both exports and imports grew by 7.5 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



