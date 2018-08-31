Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) will host an event with investors and analysts in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Wednesday, 12 September 2018. The meeting will be hosted by Chairman Sol Daurella, Chief Executive Officer Damian Gammell, and Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani.

On 12 September, CCEP will webcast the main presentation live through its website, www.ccep.com, beginning at 13:30 CEST, 12:30 BST, and 7:30 a.m. EDT. This main presentation is expected to last approximately two hours.

Later that day CCEP will webcast a Chairman's address from Sol Daurella, as well as a panel Q&A session live through the website, beginning at 17:15 CEST, 16:15 BST, and 11:15 a.m. EDT. This is expected to last approximately one hour.

A replay and transcript of both sessions will be available at www.ccep.com within 24 hours.

A copy of the main presentation will be available through the website on the home page and under the Investors section.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of non alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

Contacts:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc

Sarah Willett, +44 (0) 7970 145 218

or

Claire Huff, +44 (0) 7528 251 033

or

Thor Erickson, +1 678-260-3110

or

Joe Collins, +44 (0) 7583 903 560