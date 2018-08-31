sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 31

31 August 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 August 2018, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 919,408,030 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 16,460,530 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 August 2018 is therefore 902,947,500 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Information about Company securities
Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each
Total number of shares in issue immediately after the Subdivision on 31 August 2018


919,408,030
ISIN codeGB00BGDT3G23
SEDOL codeBGDT3G2

Position prior to the share Subdivision
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (no longer in issue)
Total number of shares in issue at close of business on the Record Date of 30 August 2018

91,940,803
ISIN codeGB00B2987V85
SEDOL code B2987V8

Contact details

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Telephone: 01908 712058


© 2018 PR Newswire