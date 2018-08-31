

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded at the slowest pace in two years as initially estimated in the second quarter, latest figures published by Istat showed Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.2 percent sequentially in the June quarter, but slower than the 0.3 percent growth seen a quarter ago. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



The economy last registered a similar growth in the third quarter of 2016 and was the lowest since the second quarter of 2016, when it grew 0.1 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure rose 0.1 percent over the quarter and gross fixed capital formation grew by 2.9 percent. Exports fell 0.2 percent, while imports climbed by 1.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 1.2 percent in the second quarter from 1.4 percent in the preceding quarter. The growth rate was revised up from 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX