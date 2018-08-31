Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-08-31 / 13:04 *Galapagos S.A.* Société Anonyme Registered Office: 2C Rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 186 314 *Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021* *ISIN Code: XS1071411547; XS1072185488* *5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021* *ISIN Code: XS1071419524;XS 1072194803* We would like to announce that, due to an administrative change, Antonios Tzanetis has resigned as director of Galapagos S.A. with effect as of 31 August 2018. The shareholder meeting of Galapagos S.A. has therefore appointed Joakim Lindström-Formicola as new director with effect as from 31 August 2018. 31 August 2018 Galapagos S.A. End of Media Release Issuer: Triton Beratungsgesellschaft GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2018-08-31 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 719557 2018-08-31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2018 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)