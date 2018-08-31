

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased less than initially estimated in June, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus for June was revised down to EUR 1.02 billion from EUR 1.07 billion reported earlier.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 859 million.



The value of exports climbed 9.1 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 8.9 rise seen in the flash data. Imports rose 8.0 percent, revised down from 8.4 percent.



