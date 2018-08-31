In a bombshell announcement at the start of the week, the PV company said it would construct a gigawatt solar module fab in Austria. Now, Rene Battistutti, CEO at Energetica Group tells pv magazine why he believes the company's modules are competitive with Asian products.The fab will open in December 2018. What will initial production capacity be? The production capacity will start at 550 MW and after a ramp-up phase, reach one gigawatt. When are you hoping to reach 1 GW? By the end of the third quarter of 2019. It is for the market to decide how much of that we will be able to sell, but we will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...