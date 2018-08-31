sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,87 Euro		+0,29
+0,98 %
WKN: 865114 ISIN: CA1363851017 Ticker-Symbol: CRC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,937
30,156
15:10
29,88
30,16
15:10
31.08.2018 | 14:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Acquisition of 100% Working Interest in the Joslyn Oil Sands Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% working interest in the Joslyn oil sands project for a total consideration of $100 million cash on closing and annual cash payments of $25 million over each of the next five years. The Joslyn lease, which is located directly south of the Company's current Horizon Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading project ("Horizon"), adds significant value to the Company's already extensive portfolio of high quality long life low decline assets and will allow for more effective lease-line development opportunities between the Horizon and Joslyn projects.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is targeted to close on September 28, 2018.

Canadian Natural's long life low decline assets, complemented by its low capital exposure assets, provide balance and flexibility in generating long-term shareholder value.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY
President

COREY B. BIEBER
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Vice-President, Finance - Capital Markets

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange





© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)