

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM) said that Bob Eulau its Chief Executive Officer resigned from the Company. The Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Michael Clarke, a member of the Board of Directors since 2013, as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2018. In the interim, Jure Sola will lead the Company as Executive Chairman.



Michael Clarke has more than 30 years of senior executive, business development and hands-on operational experience managing global companies in electronics manufacturing for the telecommunications, industrial, aerospace and automotive industries.



Clarke was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nortek, Inc. manufacturer of innovative, branded air management, security and technology products for home and work environments from 2011 until its acquisition in 2016. From 2005 until he joined Nortek, Mr. Clarke was Group President of Integrated Networks Solutions, a $12 billion business at Flex Ltd.



Mr. Clarke held the position of President and General Manager for Sanmina's Enclosure Systems Division from 1999 to 2005. Prior to Sanmina acquiring Devtek Electronic Packaging Systems in 1999, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Devtek from 1991 to 1999.



