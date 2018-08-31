Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor analysis engagement on the organic food industry in the US. A leading organic food store in the U.S wanted to gain detailed insights into the business plans and strategies of their peers in the market.

According to the organic food industry experts at Infiniti "The organic food industry has evolved rapidly over the past few years from being a very niche market segment to being a mainstream market that it is today."

The organic food market is one of the fast-growing market segments in the world, and particularly in the U.S. Organic food sales have shot up drastically in the U.S and was estimated to be around $45 billion last year. Such an annual double-digit growth rate has even outstripped the overall growth of the food industry in this region. Moreover, with a rise in the global demand and unprecedented market studies that link the economic well-being of an individual to the use of organic food, the organic food market is expected to witness massive growth in the coming years. This also means players in the food industry should now focus on capitalizing on the new opportunities in this market.

The competitor analysis experts at Infiniti Research offered detailed insights into the organic food market from a competitor's point of view, which helped reveal the advantages and disadvantages possessed by the client.

This competitor analysis engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the competitiveness in the global marketplace

Develop competitive strategies to gain a winning edge

This competitor analysis engagement provided predictive insights on:

Sustaining a competitive advantage by developing the necessary core competencies

Developing a competitor analysis framework to future-proof their business plan

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

