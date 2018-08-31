Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenue Prospects by Products for Active Wound Care Dressings (Antimicrobial, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate, Hydrogel, Other), Wound Care Devices (NPWT, Ultrasound, Other) and Wound Care Biologics (Skin Replacement, Collagen-Based, Cell-Based, Other), Applications, End-Users and National Market
Advanced Wound Care
- our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the Advanced Wound Care market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2028, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Discover How to Stay Ahead
Our 277-page report provides 175 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Advanced Wound Care market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2028 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 3 Classes of Advanced Wound Care by Products, 7 types of Advanced Wound Care market by application and 3 types of Advanced Wound Care market by end-user.
Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product:
• Active Wound Care
• Wound Care Devices
• Wound Care Biologicals
Active Wound Care Dressings
• Antimicrobial
• Foam
• Hydrocolloid
• Film
• Alginate
• Hydrogel
• Other
Advanced Wound Care Devices
• Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
• Ultrasound Wound Therapy
• Other
Advanced Wound Care Biologics
• Skin Replacement Therapy
• Collagen-Based Therapy
• Cell-Based Therapy
• Other
Advanced Wound Care Market, by Application
• Burns
• Trauma
• Surgical Wounds
• Diabetic Foot Ulcers
• Pressure Ulcers
• Venous Leg Ulcers
• Arterial Ulcers
Advanced Wound Care Market, by End-User
• Wound care centers and clinics
• Hospitals
• Home Health
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:
• United States
• Canada
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Mexico
• Middle East
• Africa
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Advanced Wound Care market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, China, India and Mexico in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2028.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Overall world revenue for Advanced Wound Care will surpass $9.28bn in 2018, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2028.
Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
