ABI Research Analyst Chairs and Moderates Carriers World Conference Panel Session on September 12, 2018

Malik Saadi will Preside Over the Platform-Based Business Discussion

OYSTER BAY, New York, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, 2018, during the Carriers World 2018 conference, Malik Saadi, ABI Research's Vice President, Strategic Technologies will present the Chair 's opening address at 9 am BST and moderate the Platform-Based Business Models session:

Transforming into a Platform-Based Business

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 9:10 am BST

The panelists discussion will include:

The "Uber for MNOs and ISPs": Can carriers evolve towards the platform model?

Is consolidation a prerequisite for scalable platforms?

The role of platforms in being fit for the digital age

Delivering agility and flexibility across your business

To learn more about the session, click here. For more information about the Carriers World 2018 event, click here.

