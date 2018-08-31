sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, Aug, 31 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 97,441,503 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 707,126.40. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on August 31, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Contact
Sara Hyléen
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tobii AB
phone: +46-709-16-16-41
email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c2602635

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2602635/900186.pdf

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii - press release - 31August2018


