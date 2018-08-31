sprite-preloader
Freitag, 31.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
31.08.2018 | 15:17
AB Linas Agro Group notification about interim 12 months financial results of the financial year 2017/2018


AB Linas Agro Group is presenting following notifications:

1. Confirmation of responsible persons;

2. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated interim report for financial year 2017/2018 12 months period, ended 30 June 2018;

3. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated financial statements for the 12 months period of financial year 2017/2018 (unaudited).

Finance Director Tomas Tumenas

Ph. +370 45 507 393

Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene
Ph. +370 45 507 346

Attachments

  • LNA_12_men_2017-2018_Confirmation_of_the_responsible_persons (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/c4b837c0-dc58-4107-a8d6-eab16e168678)
  • LNA_12_men_2017-2018_Interim_Report (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/ddccd321-79c3-4d5f-b9e3-cb3ebe7621c9)
  • LNA_2017-2018_12 months_ IFRS EN (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/29d38154-5229-438e-9b5c-ee47602c21f0)

