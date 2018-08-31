Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) is preparing to launch its first line of Hemp oil infused cosmetic and therapeutic products in Italy. CROP has a License Agreement with The Yield Growth Corp's subsidiary, Urban Juve Provisions, which gives CROP exclusive rights in Italy to the URBAN JUVE products, as well as non-exclusive distribution rights in the United States.

In addition, CROP, in partnership with the team from Xhemplar S.R.L., CROP's cultivation and extraction joint venture partner in Italy, is scouting locations to open, before the end of 2018, 2 CBD retail outlets in Northern Italy under the company's Emerald Heights brand. The URBAN JUVE product line will be featured prominently along with Xhemplar products, and Hempire hemp oil products at all Italy locations.

Urban Juve, inspired by Ayurvedic philosophy and created for the modern, wellness-conscious consumer, has a line of unique formulations designed for consumers seeking natural products made with the highest quality ingredients. Urban Juve is manufacturing its first line of 12 topical products in the fall of 2018, with all products containing hemp oil procured through a patent pending hemp oil extraction process. Crop has the right to add hemp oil to the products and distribute them throughout Italy.

Penny Green, President and CEO of Yield Growth, stated: "We are excited to be partnered with CROP for the European launch of the URBAN JUVE hemp oil infused product line. CROP is a demonstrated leader in the international hemp market with affiliations to hemp production in Nevada, California, Washington, Italy and Jamaica."

Michael Yorke, CEO of CROP, stated: "We are pleased with the URBAN JUVE branding initiative by Yield Growth and feel it will resonate with health and lifestyle consumers. We look forward to offering the URBAN JUVE products in Italy."

According to a study by Arcview Market Research and its research partner BDS Analytics, by 2027 worldwide sales of legal cannabis are forecast to reach $57 billion. During that period, spending in North America is expected to leap from $9.2 billion to $47.3 billion driven mainly be recreational use. The fastest cannabis market growth is expected to come from outside North America, especially Europe where the main growth driver will be medical applications.

Medical cannabis use will be fed by $1.3 trillion estimated annual government-subsidized healthcare spending. The structure of the healthcare industry is expected to make Europe the number one medical cannabis market in the world.

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors. The company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy, and Jamaica and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands and has US and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

