Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: BUWOG AG / Release of Financial

Reports

BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-08-31 / 15:01

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:

https://www.buwog.com/de/investor-relations/berichte English:

https://www.buwog.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports



2018-08-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: BUWOG AG

Hietzinger Kai 131

1130 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.buwog.com



End of News DGAP News Service



719637 2018-08-31



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 31, 2018 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)