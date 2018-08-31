Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: BUWOG AG / Release of Financial
Reports
BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-08-31 / 15:01
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.buwog.com/de/investor-relations/berichte English:
https://www.buwog.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
2018-08-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BUWOG AG
Hietzinger Kai 131
1130 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.buwog.com
End of News DGAP News Service
719637 2018-08-31
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 31, 2018 09:01 ET (13:01 GMT)
