In an unexpectedly early announcement, the European Commission has decided to end EU anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on solar PV cells and modules from China at midnight on September 3.In a statement issued today, the European Commission has said it will end the EU anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on solar PV cells and modules from China since 2013. As such, the minimum import price (MIP) measures will officially expire at midnight on September 3. "After considering the needs of both producers and those using or importing solar panels the Commission decided it was in the best ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...