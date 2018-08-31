While installations up to 750 kW continue to grow, compared to June, overall capacity slightly decreased. This is due to the fact less utility-scale projects were commissioned in July, compared to the preceding month. Solar subsidies will decrease by another percentage point in September.In July, German grid authority, Bundesnetzagentur received registrations for 269.655 MW of PV capacity. According to its figures, released today, 224.646 MW comprised rooftop systems, while 45.009 MW represented ground-mounted arrays. Compared to June, this marks a slight decrease, where 342.5 MW were registered. ...

