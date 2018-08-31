BOX, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Applications are now open for press accreditation to the announcements at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Every year, the Academy awards the Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry, and the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

The press conferences at which the laureates will be announced are held at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The following dates apply. Please note that prior registration and valid press credentials are obligatory.

Nobel Prize in Physics - 3 October at 11.45 am CET at the earliest. Register here

Nobel Prize in Chemistry - 4 October at 11.45 am CET at the earliest. Register here

Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel - 8 October at 11.45 am CET at the earliest. Register here

If you wish to interview an expert from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences during or after the press conference, please note this on the registration form.

Venue: Session Hall, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm

The press conferences will be broadcast live via www.kva.se and www.nobelprize.com.

For queries please contact:

Kajsa Waaghals,

Press Secretary

Tel +46-8-673-95-44

Mobile +46-70-878-67-63

E-mail: kajsa.waaghals@kva.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kungl--vetenskapsakademien/r/announcements-of-the-nobel-prizes-in-physics-and-chemistry--and-the-prize-in-economic-sciences-2018,c2605881