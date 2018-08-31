Everest Insurance, the diversified specialty insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd., announced today the addition of Vincent Vandendael as CEO of Everest Insurance International. Vincent will lead all facets of the Everest Insuranceoperations outside of North America. He will join the Everest Insurance global leadership team and will report to Jonathan Zaffino, President and CEO of Everest Insurance

Vincent brings twenty-eight years of diversified global insurance experience to Everest throughout specialty and financial lines. Prior to joining Everest, Vincent was Chief Commercial Officer at Lloyd's of London responsible for all business development. He also led Lloyd's global network, which extends to 31 offices that support Lloyd's licences to operate in over 200 territories worldwide. Vincent has also been instrumental in establishing Lloyd's Brussels subsidiary, which is due to open in 2019 ahead of the UK's exit from the European Union.

Before joining Lloyd's in 2012, Vincent spent seventeen years in positions of increasing responsibility at Zurich Insurance Company, most recently serving as CEO Global Corporate, Asia Pacific. Vincent will be based out of the Everest Insurance London office.

Jonathan Zaffino, President and CEO, Everest Insurance, commented "We are pleased to welcome Vincent to Everest. Attracting world class talent such as Vincent is a hallmark of the Everest Insurance strategy. Vincent's unique and truly global experiences, particularly throughout Asia and Europe, coupled with his outstanding industry reputation and relationships, will serve to further strengthen the Everest Insurance capabilities outside of North America. Vincent will have management responsibility for our London operation, Everest's Lloyd's syndicate 2786, Everest Insurance Ireland dac, and will lead our further global expansion. Bringing someone of Vincent's caliber and expertise to our seasoned team of industry veterans furthers our ability to execute upon our strategy of building the premier modern era specialty global insurer."

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac. provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestre.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005237/en/

Contacts:

Everest Global Services, Inc.

Craig Howie, 908-604-3169

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer