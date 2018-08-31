Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest engagement on customer loyalty for a leading telecom services client. The client, a leading telecom services provider in India wanted to understand the changing market dynamics in the telecom industry and enhance their customer loyalty programs in order to attain better customer retention for the company.

According to the customer loyalty experts at Quantzig,"Customer segmentation models will help create suitable marketing strategies that are tailored to the customers' needs."

The telecom industry is highly dynamic due to which companies operating in this sector often face challenges associated with transparency in business operations and inconsistency in delivering customer experiences. Consequently, it results in lower customer satisfaction and loyalty among customers. Also, the acquisition of new customers proves to be more expensive when compared to retaining old ones. So, its vital to make customers come back for more and it's also one of the main reasons why short-term profit grabs don't work, especially in the telecom industry.

The customer loyalty program helped the client identify levers for cost efficacy and better brand recognition strategies. The client was able to enhance their customer retention strategies and minimize inconsistencies in delivering good customer experiences.

This customer loyalty solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance customer experience

Gain better visibility into customers' needs and improve profit margins

This customer loyalty solution offered predictive insights on:

Increasing the online revenue of the company

Encouraging more people to use internet-based protocols in the near future

