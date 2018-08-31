IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Presented at the ShowStoppers IFA press event on Thursday, August 30, 2018, the awards showcased the most innovative technology products submitted by event exhibitors.

"This was our second straight year hosting and judging the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers IFA, and we extend our warmest congratulations to all the technology groundbreakers who participated in the event," said Tom Morrod, research director at IHS Markit. "Once again we saw some extraordinary entries on display here in Berlin. While it's difficult to choose only one victor in each category, the winners demonstrated extraordinary vision and creativity."

The winners, by category, of the 2018 IHS Markit Innovation Awards at IFA are:

AR, VR and gaming: MERGE Cube from MERGE, a holographic object that can be held in the palm of the hand.

Fitness, wearables and health devices: ReSound LiNX Quattro from GN Hearing, a high-dynamic-range hearing aid.

Mobile accessories: Spire Studio from iZotope, a one-touch professional recording studio.

Mobile computing: Pocketalk from Sourcenext, an AI-powered, instant voice translation device.

Personal entertainment: Jabra Elite Active 65t from Jabra, wireless earbuds for sports, music and calls.

Smart home and appliances:Airthings Wave Plus from Airthings AS, a wirelessly connected, battery-operated indoor air-quality monitor with radon detection.

Video displays and devices: Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin (S2719DC) from Dell, an ultra-thin USB-C monitor with glass light-guide plate (LGP) technology.

The following products earned honorable mentions: Bitdefender BOX by Bitdefender; Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 by Dell; Mophie Charge Stream Vent Mount by ZAGG; Polaroid Mint by Polaroid; and Quiet Mark by Quiet Mark Approvals Ltd.

Judges

The following technology industry research analysts at IHS Markit, and internationally recognized journalists, judged the awards at IFA 2018:

IHS Markit judges: Paul Gray, Jusy Hong, Daniel Knapp, Tom Morrod, Ken Park, Roeen Roashan, Gerrit Schneemann and Bing Zhang.

Journalist judges: Vladimir Brandalik, Tech Lifestyle; Andrew Grush, Android Authority; and Luboš Horcic, Stereo Video

Upcoming ShowStoppers Event

The next ShowStoppers press event is ShowStoppers CES on January 8, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Exhibitors at the upcoming ShowStoppers event can submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards. For more information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com/.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 24th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CES and CE Week.

