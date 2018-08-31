

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10 am ET Friday, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its final report on consumer sentiment in the month of August. The consumer sentiment index for August is expected to be upwardly revised to 95.5 from the preliminary reading of 95.3, which was down from 97.9 in July.



Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against the franc, the euro and the pound but held steady against the yen.



The greenback was worth 110.83 against the yen, 0.9688 against the franc, 1.2966 against the pound and 1.1632 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



