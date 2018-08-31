Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2018

Press Release, 31 August 2018

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2018 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. At the AGM, 83 shareholders were present representing 88.4% of the total number of votes and shares. The Meeting voted in favour of the Board's proposal in all suggestions.

The most important decisions main content was:

Dividend

The Board of Directors suggestion to pay a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share was approved by the AGM. Monday, 3 September 2018 is the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, 6 September 2018 by Euroclear Sweden AB.

The Board

The AGM followed the suggestion of the nominating committee to re-elect all current Board members i.e. Carina Andersson, Gerald Engström, Svein Nilsen, Patrik Nolåker and Hans Peter Fuchs. Gerald Engström was re-elected as Chairman.

Resolution for the Board to approve a new share issue.

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board, on one or more occasions until the next AGM, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, to increase the company's share capital through a new share issue. Based on the authorization, the company may issue up to a maximum of 10 percent of the number of shares in the company at the time of the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The purpose of the authorization and the reason for deviating from shareholders' preferential rights may be to enable the acquisition of companies.

For further information, please contact:

Gerald Engström, chairman of the board, + 46 222 44 001, + 46 70 519 00 01

Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 222 440 13, +46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 222 440 09, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Note: The information is available in both a Swedish and an English version for publication on August,31 2018 at.16:15

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 7.3 billion in financial year 2017/18 and currently employs about 5,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 9 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

