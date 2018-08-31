

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. has started the process for an initial public offering and aims to beat Uber Technologies Inc. to the public markets, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, Lyft has hired Class V Group LLC as an adviser to work closely with its management for the IPO and is targeting March or April for the listing.



Uber has said it is targeting an IPO in the second half of 2019. In mid-August, Uber announced the appointment of Nelson Chai as its new chief financial officer, as the company nears to its initial public offering.



Lyft's IPO ahead of Uber would enable the company to lock up investor money before its rival and also help it to hire IPO bankers.



Lyft has seen its valuation climb recently. In June, Lyft said it has raised $600 million in a round led by Fidelity Management & Research Co., bringing Lyft's post-money valuation to $15.1 billion.



Meanwhile, Toyota announced earlier this week that it has invested $500 million in Uber and plans to expand a partnership to jointly develop self-driving cars. Toyota's investment values Uber at $72 billion.



Earlier this year, a group of investors led by Japan's SoftBank Group invested in Uber, which made Softbank its largest shareholder.



Lyft said in early July that it has agreed to acquire Motivate, a bike-share operator in North America. The company added that it will invest to establish bike offerings in its major markets and also pursue growth in the markets where Motivate currently operates.



Motivate's bike maintenance and servicing operations will remain a standalone business, retaining the Motivate name, and will continue to support bike-share systems across North America.



In November 2017, Lyft announced its first international expansion with a planned launch in Toronto, Canada's largest city.



