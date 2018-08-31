SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Internal Audit Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to this report, the buyers are extensively using the auditing services to tackle the work and regulatory complexities following the adoption of automation solutions. This is accelerating the spend growth momentum for this internal audit services market. Moreover, the market growth is also favored by the fact that the use of internal audits facilitates cost savings and revenue generation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005292/en/

Global Internal Audit Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Buyers are advised to select suppliers who possess auditing experience that is specific to the buyer's organization," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Also, the buyers should select suppliers who can provide efficientpost consulting support to ensure sustainable internal audit results," added Bora.

To get more inputs on strategic pricing and procurement strategies for some of the extensively used internal audit services such as the IT audit, Request a FREE sample report. SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer a comprehensive coverage of the strategic sourcing and category management objectives. The reports offer key insights into category pricing strategies which help the buyers analyze their total cost of ownership during the procurement organization process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the internal audit services market.

Increasing adoption of automation solutions

High demand for IT audit solutions to address rising IT risks and cybersecurity threats.

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Internal audit services market

US market insights

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global IT Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Legal Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005292/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us