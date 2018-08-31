Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest engagement on customer segmentation solution for a leading e waste recycling services provider. The client, a leading e waste recycling company that accounts for majority shares in the e waste recycling market wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the customer behavior in specific regions and understand their profit potential.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig,"Customer segmentation models will help create suitable marketing strategies that are tailored to the customers' needs."

Increasing environmental awareness and the establishment of stringent regulations have paved a favorable path of growth for the e waste recycling industry. The recent surge in urbanization and the buying powerof consumers have fueled the growth of electronic appliances as a necessity for every urban household. This is consequently resulting in the quick production of electronic goods with shorter shelf life and inadvertently generating more e waste and subsequently setting the podium for a thriving e waste recycling industry.

The customer segmentation solution helped the client to devise a marketing strategy based on the customer's needs, behavior, and demographics. The client was able to analyze the behavior of the population by breaking them into segments.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Attain efficient investment allocation and ensure maximum and assured revenue generation

and ensure maximum and assured revenue generation Analyze the behavior of the population by breaking them into segments

This customer segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Devising marketing strategies based on each customer segment

Identifying potential customers as well as garnering customer interest and subscription for their services

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

