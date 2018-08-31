At the request of Ayima Group AB (publ), 559095-9291, Ayima Group AB (publ)'s shares will be traded on First North as from September 4, 2018. The company has 5 235 000 shares (whereof 200 000 A-shares) as per today's date. Short name: AYIMA B -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5 035 000 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009888506 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 159313 -------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559095-9291 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46722113330.