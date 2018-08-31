Eolus Vind AB: Richard Larsson joins the management group of Eolus

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 31, 2018

Richard Larsson, Head of Project Delivery will join the management group of Eolus Vind AB as of September 1st, 2018.

Richard Larsson has a long experience from the wind power industry and has held numerous positions within Eolus since 2011, recently as Head of Project Development.

-Eolus has a large order back log of projects to be delivered to customers the coming years and also a high-quality project portfolio. In order to secure that our top priority projects are developed and established in an optimal way Richard Larsson will now lead the project delivery team says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

After the addition the management group consists of Per Witalisson, CEO, Marcus Landelin, Deputy CEO and COO, Catharina Persson, CFO, Karl Olsson, legal counsel and Richard Larsson, Head of Project Delivery.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates more than 400 MW on behalf of customers.



Eolus Vind AB has about 7 300 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment