Huobi Group Announces Members of the Huobi Chain Expert Advisory Committe

Eight Esteemed Experts in The Blockchain & Technology Space Have Joined

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Chain (https://www.huobichain.com/) announced today the eight members of the Huobi Chain Expert Advisory Committee. These esteemed experts in the blockchain and technology space include Steve Hoffman, Laura Xiaolei Liu, OOI Beng Chin, Don Tapscott, Jeffrey Wernick, Lon Wong, Jihan Wu, and, Randi Zuckerberg.

The Huobi Chain expert advisory board will act as a think tank with each advisor having experience in academics, investment, and industry and will offer professional advice and support during the election phase of the Huobi Chain Superhero Championship Program.

The Advisory Committee will include:

Steve Hoffman : An angel investor, serial entrepreneur, and author of the best-selling book "Make Elephants Fly: The Process of Radical Innovation" as well as the founder & CEO of "Founders Space".

"We're thrilled to bring on such a knowledgeable group of leaders from the blockchain industry to help optimize experience and growth of the Huobi Chain Superhero Championship Program, Hubbery Yuan said, director of Huobi chain department. We expect their expertise will add value to each project presented, and help guide the next generation of industry leaders.

About Huobi Group

Huobi is one of the world's leading digital assets and services providers, offering crypto investors a wide range of digital assets and financial services. In 2013, Huobi's founding team saw the tremendous potential of blockchain technology, digital assets, and global financial reform, all of which led to the creation of Huobi. Huobi now empowers millions of users, across 130+ countries to participate in digital assets markets. Currently, Huobi has offices in Singapore, United States, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong (China) with more countries and regions coming soon in the near future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737894/Huobi_Chain_Advisory_Board.jpg