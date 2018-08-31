

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - VEON Ltd. (VEON), a provider of connectivity and internet services for emerging markets, said that the sale of its 50% stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. has received approval from the European Commission.



Under the terms of the approval, CK Hutchison will take over pre-existing commitments that were previously provided by both VEON and CK Hutchison upon the creation of Wind Tre in 2016.



The EC approval is the final authorization required for completion of the transaction. The required approvals of the Italian regulatory authorities have previously been obtained. VEON expects to complete the transaction by 7 September 2018.



