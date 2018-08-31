TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

31 August 2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Total Voting Rights

31 August 2018

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the current Total Voting Rights are as follows:

• 182,179,151 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company holds no shares in Treasury.

