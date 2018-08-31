Acorn Income Fund - Total Voting Rights
London, August 31
To: Company Announcements
Date:31 August 2018
Company: Acorn Income Fund Limited
LEI: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
Total Voting Rights
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) are:
Ordinary Shares: 15,816,687
ZDP Shares: 21,230,989
The total number of shares held by the Company in treasury is as follows:
Ordinary Shares: 1,325,972
ZDP Shares: 1,779,873
The total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
The Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745498
Fax: 01481 745051