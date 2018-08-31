Acorn Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

To: Company Announcements

Date:31 August 2018

Company: Acorn Income Fund Limited

LEI: 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Total Voting Rights

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the Company announces that the total number of Ordinary Shares and ZDP Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) are:

Ordinary Shares: 15,816,687

ZDP Shares: 21,230,989

The total number of shares held by the Company in treasury is as follows:

Ordinary Shares: 1,325,972

ZDP Shares: 1,779,873

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

The Company Secretary

Tel: 01481 745498

Fax: 01481 745051