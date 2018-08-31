Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 31-Aug-2018 / 16:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 31 August 2018. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, made the transaction in Sberbank's shares. Details of the transaction in the document attached. Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Details of the transactions Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VDNTSQLURY [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5951 EQS News ID: 719713 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=782c779f20b1442caa76b82cd44cb672&application_id=719713&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 31, 2018 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)