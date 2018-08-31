According to the Taiwanese analysts, the solar PV module market is still stable. However, EnergyTrend expects a new price war to erupt with the end of minimum import tariffs (MIPs). In particular, Taiwanese manufacturers will have to cope with increasing price pressure.A range of political decision are shifting the PV market at the moment - including the postponing of hearings on Indian safeguard duties, the end of MIPs in the EU, the addition of solar products in the second wave of section 301 duties in the U.S., and the discussion on installations of unsubsidized solar farms in China. Against ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...