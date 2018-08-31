

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online survey company SurveyMonkey has filed for an initial public offering of its common stock.



SurveyMonkey's parent company, SVMK Inc., on Wednesday filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed IPO.



The 19-year-old company has filed with an initial offering size of $100 million, but the amount is likely a placeholder amount.



San Mateo, California-based SurveyMonkey said it has not yet decided the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering. It has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'SVMK'.



SurveyMonkey intends to use net proceeds from the IPO to pay down its debt.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated will act as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities will also act as book-running managers for the offering.



SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Code Advisors LLC, Foros, JMP Securities LLC and LionTree Advisors will act as co-managers for the offering.



SurveyMonkey, founded in 1999, is a provider of survey software products. The company has more than 16 million active users and over 600,000 paying users. Since its founding, it has attracted an aggregate of more than 60 million registered users to its survey platform.



For the six months ended June 30, 2018, SurveyMonkey's revenue rose to $121.2 million from $106.5 million in the year-ago period. Net loss widened to $27.2 million from $19.1 million in the same period last year.



In 2017, the company reported net loss of $24.0 million on revenue of $218.8 million.



Dave Goldberg, the late husband of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, was the company's CEO before his death in 2015. Sandberg remains a director on the company's board, along with tennis champion Serena Williams.



The company's main investor is Tiger Global Management, with a 29.3 percent stake before the IPO, while the Sheryl Sandberg Revocable Trust owns a 9.9 percent stake.



