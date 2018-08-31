Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank has released its interim accounting (financial) statements for the 1st half of 2018 under RAS 31-Aug-2018 / 17:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 31 August 2018. Sberbank informs that it has released its interim accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for the 1st half of 2018 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia - Ordinance No. 4638-U "On the Forms, Procedure and Timeframe for Disclosing Information on Activities by Credit Institutions" dated 06/12/2017) The full document can be found in the document attached or via the link http://www.sberbank.com/common/img/uploaded/files/info/en/balans01072018_en. pdf [1] For enquiries please contact: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Interim Accounting (Financial) Statements_1H 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IKPPFRLERQ [2] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5952 EQS News ID: 719741 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=072d10d95335dc84d3a2f07bfe80c0ab&application_id=719741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=16498ed04d5aeabb92b48bcc5d88a185&application_id=719741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 31, 2018 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)