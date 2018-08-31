Operating and net profitability over the first half of 2018

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, announced today its earnings for the first half of 2018, ending June 30, 2018.

Revenue and consolidated earnings for the first half of 2018

In accordance with the figures given in the first and second quarter press releases, consolidated revenue for the first half of 2018 amounted to EUR 6.5 million (US$ 7.9 million) compared to EUR 5.7 million (US$ 6.2 million) for the first half of 2017. Revenue growth thus represents 15% in euros and 28% in US dollars. During the first half of 2018, the Group has benefited from the growth of its optical communications and avionics businesses which sales respectively increased by 77% and 8% compared with the first half of 2017. The aerospace market segment accounted for more than 50% of consolidated sales in the first half of 2018.

Consolidated revenue distribution by market segment over the first half of 2018 is as follows:

Market segments Revenue (in million euros) For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017 Aerospace 3.3 50% 3.1 54% Optical Communications Adaptive Optics 2.0 31% 1.1 20% Medical Biomedical 1.0 15% 1.1 19% Others 0.2 4% 0.4 7% Total 6.5 100% 5.7 100%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

MEMSCAP consolidated earnings for the first half of 2018 are given by the following table:

In million euros For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017 Revenue 6.5 5.7 Standard products* Custom products 4.2 2.3 4.0 1.7 Cost of revenue (4.4) (4.1) Gross margin 2.1 1.5 % of revenue 33% 27% Operating expenses (2.0) (2.1) Operating profit (loss) 0.1 (0.6) Financial profit (loss) 0.0 (0.0) Income tax expense (0.1) (0.1) Net profit (loss) 0.0 (0.6)

(Financial data were subject to a limited review by the Group's statutory auditors. On August 31st, 2018, the MEMSCAP board of directors authorized the release of the HY 2018 consolidated financial statements. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Including the royalties from the dermo-cosmetics segment.

** Net of research development grants.

Gross margin stood at EUR 2.1 million, representing 33% of consolidated sales, compared to EUR 1.5 million in the first half of 2017, representing 27% of consolidated sales. The significant increase in the consolidated gross margin for the first half of 2018 was directly linked to the growth of sales volumes, notably in optical communications activities of the Group's US subsidiary, products for which MEMSCAP has its own intellectual property.

Operating expenses (net of research and development grants) amounted to EUR 2.0 million for the first half of 2018, compared to EUR 2.1 million in the first half of 2017, and led to an operating profit of EUR 0.1 million compared to an operating loss of EUR 0.6 million for the first half of 2017.

Net financial profits were non-significant for the first half of 2018 versus a non-significant net financial loss for the first half of 2017. The income tax expense, for the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2017, amounted to EUR 0.1 million and corresponded to the variation of the deferred income tax over the period, with no impact on the Group's cash position.

The Group thus posted consolidated net earnings at break-even point over the first half of 2018 versus a consolidated net loss of EUR 0.6 million for the first half of 2017.

Evolution of the Group's net cash Consolidated shareholders' equity

For the first half of 2018, the Group posted a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.6 million compared to a negative EBITDA of EUR 0.2 million for the first half of 2017. At June 30, 2018, the Group reported available liquidities at EUR 3.6 million (December 31, 2017: EUR 3.9 million) including cash investments for EUR 1.2 million (Corporate bonds) recorded under non-current financial assets and cash and short-term deposits for EUR 2.4 million. Consolidated net cash minus financial liabilities stood at EUR 2.2 million (December 31, 2017: EUR 3.0 million). The cash flows consumed by the investing activities in the first half of 2018 amounted to EUR 0.4 million and mainly concern the purchase of industrial equipment related to the Group's Norwegian subsidiary.

MEMSCAP shareholders' equity totalled EUR 17.5 million at June 30, 2018 compared to EUR 17.2 million by end of December 2017.

Analysis and perspectives

In the wake of the first quarter of 2018, MEMSCAP significantly increased its sales during the second quarter of 2018 despite a less favourable euro US dollar exchange rate than in the previous year. This increase in volume, related to the Group's high value-added segments, led to a significant increase in the gross margin rate and net and operating profits over the period. MEMSCAP pursues its strategy focused on avionics, medical and optical communications segments as well as the development of an increased flexibility of its production capacities.

Q3 2018 Earnings: October 25, 2018

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP's products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at:

www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris Segment C ISIN: FR0010298620- MEMS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018

30 June

2018 31 December

2017 €000 €000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 136 2 510 Goodwill and intangible assets 8 038 8 013 Other non-current financial assets 1 222 1 208 Deferred tax asset 753 864 13 149 12 595 Current assets Inventories 2 833 2 500 Trade and other receivables 2 955 2 675 Prepayments 340 234 Other current financial assets 40 24 Cash and short-term deposits 2 448 2 760 8 616 8 193 Total assets 21 765 20 788 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 1 866 1 812 Share premium 18 770 18 770 Treasury shares (137) (126) Retained earnings (605) (570) Foreign currency translation (2 348) (2 703) 17 546 17 183 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 893 677 Employee benefit liability 22 22 915 699 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2 667 2 539 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 559 286 Other current financial liabilities 3 Provisions 78 78 3 304 2 906 Total liabilities 4 219 3 605 Total equity and liabilities 21 765 20 788

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2017 Continuing operations €000 €000 Sales of goods and services 6 516 5 679 Revenue 6 516 5 679 Cost of sales (4 370) (4 135) Gross profit 2 146 1 544 Other income 261 163 Research and development expenses (1 030) (828) Selling and distribution costs (377) (406) Administrative expenses (883) (1 030) Operating profit (loss) 117 (557) Finance costs (22) (72) Finance income 56 47 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations before tax 151 (582) Income tax expense (139) (65) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 12 (647) Profit (loss) for the period 12 (647) Earnings per share: Basic, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of

the parent (in euros) 0,002 (0,091) Diluted, for profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of

the parent (in euros) 0,002 (0,087)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2017 €000 €000 Profit (loss) for the period 12 (647) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses) Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets (37) 40 Hedging instruments 16 145 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 355 (721) Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 334 (536) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 334 (536) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 346 (1 183)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018

(In thousands of euros, except for

number of shares) Number

of shares Issued

capital Share

premium Treasury

shares Retained

earnings Foreign

currency

translation Total

shareholders'

equity €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 €000 At 1 January 2017 7 128 686 1 782 18 624 (121) (29) (1 649) 18 607 Loss for the period (647) (647) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 185 (721) (536) Total comprehensive income (462) (721) (1 183) Treasury shares (2) (2) Share-based payment 100 100 At 30 June 2017 7 128 686 1 782 18 624 (123) (391) (2 370) 17 522 At 1 January 2018 7 246 190 1 812 18 770 (126) (570) (2 703) 17 183 Profit for the period 12 12 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (21) 355 334 Total comprehensive income (9) 355 346 Capital increase 218 400 54 (54) Treasury shares (11) (11) Share-based payment 28 28 At 30 June 2018 7 464 590 1 866 18 770 (137) (605) (2 348) 17 546

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2017 €000 €000 Cash flows from operating activities: Net profit (loss) for the year 12 (647) Non-cash items written back: Amortization and depreciation 420 389 Loss (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets 1 (11) Other non-financial activities 167 140 Accounts receivable (28) (251) Inventories (255) (147) Other debtors (95) (16) Accounts payable (255) 412 Other liabilities 152 (105) Total net cash flows from operating activities 119 (236) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (377) (167) Proceeds from sale (purchase) of financial assets (56) 22 Total net cash flows from investing activities (433) (145) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (53) (157) Payment of finance lease liabilities (125) (85) Sale (purchase) of treasury shares (11) (1) Proceeds from issue of shares 90 Total net cash flows from financing activities (189) (153) Net foreign exchange difference 19 (58) Increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents (484) (592) Opening cash and cash equivalents balance 2 742 2 824 Closing cash and cash equivalents balance 2 258 2 232

