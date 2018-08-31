Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 31 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 161,403 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.4000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.7500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.1348

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,235,464 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,235,464 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 167 24.95 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 7000 24.95 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 4109 24.90 16:28:18 London Stock Exchange 114 24.85 16:22:35 London Stock Exchange 3954 24.85 16:22:35 London Stock Exchange 3995 24.90 16:22:18 London Stock Exchange 8648 24.95 16:18:17 London Stock Exchange 3974 24.90 16:05:52 London Stock Exchange 4740 24.90 16:05:52 London Stock Exchange 4343 24.75 15:24:22 London Stock Exchange 4716 24.85 15:07:44 London Stock Exchange 4142 25.20 14:25:27 London Stock Exchange 3855 25.20 14:22:22 London Stock Exchange 4001 25.20 14:13:54 London Stock Exchange 4802 25.25 14:11:23 London Stock Exchange 3841 25.30 14:00:50 London Stock Exchange 4550 25.30 13:16:32 London Stock Exchange 3955 25.30 12:59:45 London Stock Exchange 3957 25.30 12:44:57 London Stock Exchange 4596 25.30 12:29:42 London Stock Exchange 4041 25.25 12:23:36 London Stock Exchange 4819 25.25 12:21:08 London Stock Exchange 3886 25.20 12:13:32 London Stock Exchange 4348 25.20 12:10:44 London Stock Exchange 4360 25.25 12:02:29 London Stock Exchange 2646 25.20 11:59:04 London Stock Exchange 4588 25.25 11:59:03 London Stock Exchange 3803 25.20 11:47:33 London Stock Exchange 4667 25.20 11:35:52 London Stock Exchange 12492 25.20 11:35:46 London Stock Exchange 4453 25.10 11:15:05 London Stock Exchange 4900 25.25 10:50:30 London Stock Exchange 7762 25.20 10:50:02 London Stock Exchange 3903 25.30 10:49:49 London Stock Exchange 2272 25.40 10:39:02 London Stock Exchange 1597 25.40 10:38:41 London Stock Exchange 3407 25.00 10:26:42 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-