Freitag, 31.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

31.08.2018 | 18:01
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 31

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:31 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):161,403
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.4000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.7500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.1348

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,235,464 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,235,464 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

31 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
16724.9516:29:53London Stock Exchange
700024.9516:29:53London Stock Exchange
410924.9016:28:18London Stock Exchange
11424.8516:22:35London Stock Exchange
395424.8516:22:35London Stock Exchange
399524.9016:22:18London Stock Exchange
864824.9516:18:17London Stock Exchange
397424.9016:05:52London Stock Exchange
474024.9016:05:52London Stock Exchange
434324.7515:24:22London Stock Exchange
471624.8515:07:44London Stock Exchange
414225.2014:25:27London Stock Exchange
385525.2014:22:22London Stock Exchange
400125.2014:13:54London Stock Exchange
480225.2514:11:23London Stock Exchange
384125.3014:00:50London Stock Exchange
455025.3013:16:32London Stock Exchange
395525.3012:59:45London Stock Exchange
395725.3012:44:57London Stock Exchange
459625.3012:29:42London Stock Exchange
404125.2512:23:36London Stock Exchange
481925.2512:21:08London Stock Exchange
388625.2012:13:32London Stock Exchange
434825.2012:10:44London Stock Exchange
436025.2512:02:29London Stock Exchange
264625.2011:59:04London Stock Exchange
458825.2511:59:03London Stock Exchange
380325.2011:47:33London Stock Exchange
466725.2011:35:52London Stock Exchange
1249225.2011:35:46London Stock Exchange
445325.1011:15:05London Stock Exchange
490025.2510:50:30London Stock Exchange
776225.2010:50:02London Stock Exchange
390325.3010:49:49London Stock Exchange
227225.4010:39:02London Stock Exchange
159725.4010:38:41London Stock Exchange
340725.0010:26:42London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


