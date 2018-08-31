

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session firmly in negative territory, adding to the losses from the previous day. Uncertainty surrounding Brexit and U.S. trade policy had a negative impact on investor sentiment.



A report from Bloomberg said U.S. President Donald Trump intends to move ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week.



Uncertainty about trade talks between the U.S. and Canada also weighed on the markets ahead of a Friday deadline to reach a deal.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.80 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.14 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.95 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.11 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.30 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.04 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.76 percent.



Automakers weakened after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected as 'not good enough' a European Union proposal scrapping tariffs on automobiles. BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot fell between 1 and 2 percent.



In Frankfurt, residential property company Vonovia dropped 1.05 percent despite the company reporting good first-half results and raising 2018 profit forecast.



In London, accounting software firm Sage Group sank 7.78 percent after its chief executive Stephen Kelly decided to step down after four years at the firm.



Whitbread soared 15.15 percent after it agreed to sell its coffee-shop chain Costa to Coca-Cola Co. for $5.1 billion.



Airline SAS AB jumped 11.21 percent in Stockholm after the company raised its full-year outlook.



Eurozone inflation moderated in August from a more than five-year high level, flash data from Eurostat revealed Friday. Inflation eased to 2 percent from 2.1 percent in July. The annual rate was expected to remain at 2.1 percent, which was the highest since December 2012.



The Eurozone unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, at the lowest since late 2008, Eurostat said Friday.



The jobless rate stood at 8.2 percent, the same rate as seen in June, and in line with expectations, but down from 9.1 percent in July 2017. This was the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008.



A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area decreased in August after rising in the previous month, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.



The euro-coin indicator dropped to 0.47 in August from 0.49 in July, confirming the substantial stability recorded since June.



Germany's retail sales growth eased more than expected in July, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in June. Sales were expected to grow 1.3 percent. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive increase.



France's consumer prices grew at a steady pace in August, provisional estimate from Insee showed Friday. Consumer price inflation came in at 2.3 percent, the same rate as registered in July. Inflation was forecast to ease to 2.2 percent. Final data is due on September 13.



UK house prices decreased at the fastest pace since mid-2012 in August, the Nationwide Building Society said Friday. House prices fell 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in August, in contrast to a 0.7 percent rise in July. This was the first drop in three months and the biggest monthly fall since July 2012.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in August, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.3. That beat expectations for a score of 51.0 and was up from 51.2 in July.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed in the month of August, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer dipped to 63.6 from a revised 65.5 in July, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to 63.0.



