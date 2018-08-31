

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Friday and remained stuck in a sideways pattern for the majority of the session. Uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy had a negative impact on investor sentiment.



A report from Bloomberg said U.S. President Donald Trump intends to move ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.76 percent Friday and finished at 8,973.56. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.82 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.60 percent.



The luxury goods companies were under pressure due to trade concerns. Swatch declined 3.3 percent and rival Richemont fell 2.2 percent.



Lafargeholcim was another notable loser, weakening by 2.4 percent. Sika surrendered 1.6 percent and SGS lost 1.4 percent.



UBS decreased 1 percent and Credit Suisse fell 0.9 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.04 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis dropped 1.1 percent and Roche slid 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Nestle rose 0.2 percent.



