Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Total Voting Rights 31-Aug-2018 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 August 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company") Total Voting Rights Tern plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that as of the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 236,676,887 ordinary shares of 0.02p each, with one voting right per share ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 236,676,887. The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the share capital of Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Tern plc Al Sisto, CEO Via Redleaf Sarah Payne, Finance Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and joint broker) Tel: 0203 328 5656 David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Tel: 020 7659 1234 Redleaf Communications Elisabeth Cowell/ Fiona Norman/ Alina Tel: 020 7382 Haritonova 4730 ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: TVR TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5949 EQS News ID: 719729 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 31, 2018 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)