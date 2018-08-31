SWORD Group: Sword Group: Availability of the 2018 Interim Financial Report

Sword Group

Availability of the 2018 Interim Financial Report

Windhof, August 31st 2018,

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2018 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: https://www.sword-group.com/en/investors/?yrs=2018&cat=financial-reports

Calendar

05/09/18 H1 Results presentation meeting, in Paris

25/10/18 Publication of 2018 Third Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,200+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Sword Group - Availability of the 2018 Interim Financial Report (http://hugin.info/143591/R/2213706/863502.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SWORD Group via Globenewswire

