My Nametags Shares 11 Simple Back to School Tricks Every Parent Should Know

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In September last year, 80 percent of parents had serious anxiety when getting their children ready for the new school year. By releasing a series of ingenious hacks and tips, sourced from its database of 220,000 mums, My Nametags (www.mynametags.com) hopes to save parents time, money and stress when dropping children back at the school gates.

1. Avoid Lunchtime Shopping at All Costs

Between midday and 2pm is the busiest time for UK shops, according to iZettle. To avoid the queues, pick up supplies in the morning or late afternoon.

2. Calm Nerves with Floral Perfume

According to research, the sweet smell of jasmine is as good as Valium at calming the nerves. Spritz a small amount on the collar of your child's school shirt to put them at ease on the big day.

3. Avoid Morning Rush Hour

Prepare the night before and put everything you need by the front door - getting the day off to a calm and organised start.

4. Invest in Net Washing Bags

Costing just a few pounds, net washing bags will keep uniform together in the wash, so you can spend less time hunting for rogue socks or sorting school shirts.

5. Banish Biro with Hairspray

Stains rapidly age brand new uniforms and cause a real headache for parents. Hairspray works wonders on biro, while Coca Cola removes grease and dirt. For grass stains, mix vinegar and baking soda and apply to the stain with an old toothbrush.

6. Don't Waste Time Sewing On Name Tags

During term time, children lose up to seven items per month at school. Sewing on name tags prevents this issue but is time-consuming. My Nametags customers choose stick-on or iron-on name tags on everything from shoes and clothes, to stationery and sports equipment - saving hours of time and cash over the years.

7. Freeze Lunch

Most fruit, vegetables and sandwich fillings can be frozen for up to six months. Shave time off the frantic morning routine by making packed lunches in batches and freezing them.

8. Make A Front Door Checklist

Keep track of all the essentials needed for school each day with Post-it notes - things like 'Monday - PE kits', 'Wednesday - reading book', 'Friday - class bear'. Put it by the door - it will be a life saver.

9. Give Leather Shoes a Blow Dry

Brand new leather school shoes can lead to painful blisters if they're not properly broken in. Put new shoes and a chunky pair of socks on your child's feet and use a hairdryer to heat the leather for 20 to 30 seconds. Ask them to walk around the room to loosen the material and break in the shoes.

10. Don't on Overspend Branded Uniform

Many schools are flexible with uniform rules and realistic about the cost of uniform, only insisting that logos are worn for official occasions. Buy multipacks of t-shirts, shirts and jumpers and have one for every day of the week to avoid laundry mid-week.

11. Talk to Other Parents

WhatsApp parent groups can be a life saver. Asking the parents in your class can be one of the quickest ways to get peace of mind and moral support.

