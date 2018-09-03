ColorChip to Showcase 100G-400G PAM4 Optical Transceivers for the 5G Network at CIOE 2018

YOKNEAM, Israel, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leveraging heavily deployedand field proven high-speed Datacenter interconnects to address the unprecedented demand of 5G.

ColorChip, a global leader in photonic integrated transceivers, announced today it will showcase a family of next generation PAM4 optical interconnects ranging from 100G to 400G, with reaches up to 40km, at the CIOE 2018 exhibition in Shenzhen, China.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737317/ColorChip_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737315/ColorChip_Optical.jpg )



To realize the boundless promise of a 5G connected world, the mobile network will need to meet challenges of increased coverage, capacity and bandwidth to seamlessly connect the mobile user all the way to the mega datacenters. New network architectures will be implemented, including macro site densification, small cell deployment and massive fiberization, creating an all-time-high need for compact and efficient high-speed optical transceivers.

Based on the company's proprietary SystemOnGlassTM technology, ColorChip delivers 100G CWDM4 2km and 4WDM-10 10km QSFP28 solutions with highly integrated photonic optical engines, benefiting from a low part count and an industrialized manufacturing approach.

"To support the massive use of fiber in fronthaul and backhaul networks, the evolving 5G infrastructure will require unparalleled volumes of high speed optical modules," commented Yigal Ezra, ColorChip's CEO. "ColorChip is well positioned to leverage existing 100G QSFP28 CWDM4 production lines, already proven and scaled for massive mega datacenter demand, to support the growing needs of the 5G market, with capacity ramping up to millions of units per year."

Visit the ColorChip booth #1A22-2 to learn more about our extended family of 40G and 100G optical transceivers and our roadmap to 200G and 400G. Demonstrations of 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 QSFP28, 200G FR4 (2km) and LR4 (10km) QSFP56 and 400G QSFP56-DD DR4/FR4 transceivers, built with power efficient uncooled DML/EML-based CWDM4 optical engines, will be held. To schedule a meeting, please contact: info@color-chip.com.

About ColorChip

ColorChip (http://www.color-chip.com), established in 2001, is a technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated hybrids whose vision is to break open the optical interconnect bandwidth barrier with high-speed optical transceiver solutions to support the explosive bandwidth demand of the Datacom and Telecom markets. Headquartered in Yokneam, Israel, ColorChip leverages its fully owned, industrialized optics-based FAB dedicated to the production of PLC based SystemOnGlass optical engines, whose glass platform is the ideal medium for emerging PAM4 applications. ColorChip has production facilities in Israel and Thailand, and offices in San Jose, California.

Media Coverage

Noa Kotok, Media Relations

+972-50-337-7716

noa@color-chip.com

